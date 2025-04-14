News

"Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Rhino veröffentlicht im Juni "Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Hit-Compilation erscheint am 27.06.2025 als Pure Audio Blu-ray, CD & Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Schallplatte wird auf "Green Vinyl" gepresst.

Bei der Titelauswahl unterscheiden sich die meisten Ausgaben. Am umfangreichsten ist die Doppel-CD mit 30 Titel ausgestattet während auf der Pure Audio Blu-ray und Doppel-LP nur 20 Songs enthalten sind.

Tracklist Blu-ray Audio

1. Handbags & Gladrags

2. Maggie May

3. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson

4. You Wear It Well

5. Sailing

6. I Don’t Want To Talk About It

7. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)

8. The First Cut Is The Deepest

9. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)

10. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

11. Hot Legs

12. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

13. Young Turks

14. Baby Jane

15. Some Guys Have All The Luck

16. Forever Young

17. Downtown Train

18. Have I Told You Lately

19. Rhythm Of My Heart

20. For The First Time

Tracklist CD

1. Maggie May

2. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson

3. You Wear It Well

4. Sailing

5. I Don’t Want To Talk About It

6. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)

7. The First Cut Is The Deepest

8. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)

9. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

10. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

11. Young Turks

12. Baby Jane

13. Forever Young

14. Have I Told You Lately

15. Rhythm Of My Heart

16. For The First Time

Tracklist 2 CD

CD 1

1. Handbags & Gladrags

2. Maggie May

3. In A Broken Dream (By Python Lee Jackson)

4. You Wear It Well

5. Oh! No Not My Baby

6. Sailing

7. I Don’t Want To Talk About It

8. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)

9. The First Cut Is The Deepest

10. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)

11. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

12. Hot Legs

13. I Was Only Joking

14. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

15. Young Turks

CD 2

16. Baby Jane

17. Some Guys Have All The Luck

18. Every Beat Of My Heart

19. Forever Young

20. Downtown Train

21. Have I Told You Lately

22. Rhythm Of My Heart

23. The Motown Song (With The Temptations)

24. For The First Time

25. Sometimes When We Touch

26. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

27. One More Time

28. Hold On

29. Ain’t Misbehavin’

30. Almost Like Being In Love

Tracklist 2 LP

Side 1

1. Handbags & Gladrags

2. Maggie May

3. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson

4. You Wear It Well

5. Sailing

Side 2

6. I Don’t Want To Talk About It

7. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)

8. The First Cut Is The Deepest

9. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)

10. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

Side 3

11. Hot Legs

12. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

13. Young Turks

14. Baby Jane

15. Some Guys Have All The Luck

Side 4

16. Forever Young

17. Downtown Train

18. Have I Told You Lately

19. Rhythm Of My Heart

20. For The First Time

