"Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Rhino veröffentlicht im Juni "Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Hit-Compilation erscheint am 27.06.2025 als Pure Audio Blu-ray, CD & Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Schallplatte wird auf "Green Vinyl" gepresst.
Bei der Titelauswahl unterscheiden sich die meisten Ausgaben. Am umfangreichsten ist die Doppel-CD mit 30 Titel ausgestattet während auf der Pure Audio Blu-ray und Doppel-LP nur 20 Songs enthalten sind.
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits - Green Vinyl [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits [CD] bei jpc.de
- Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits - Green Vinyl [2 LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklist Blu-ray Audio
1. Handbags & Gladrags
2. Maggie May
3. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson
4. You Wear It Well
5. Sailing
6. I Don’t Want To Talk About It
7. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)
8. The First Cut Is The Deepest
9. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)
10. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
11. Hot Legs
12. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
13. Young Turks
14. Baby Jane
15. Some Guys Have All The Luck
16. Forever Young
17. Downtown Train
18. Have I Told You Lately
19. Rhythm Of My Heart
20. For The First Time
Tracklist CD
1. Maggie May
2. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson
3. You Wear It Well
4. Sailing
5. I Don’t Want To Talk About It
6. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)
7. The First Cut Is The Deepest
8. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)
9. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
10. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
11. Young Turks
12. Baby Jane
13. Forever Young
14. Have I Told You Lately
15. Rhythm Of My Heart
16. For The First Time
Tracklist 2 CD
CD 1
1. Handbags & Gladrags
2. Maggie May
3. In A Broken Dream (By Python Lee Jackson)
4. You Wear It Well
5. Oh! No Not My Baby
6. Sailing
7. I Don’t Want To Talk About It
8. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)
9. The First Cut Is The Deepest
10. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)
11. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
12. Hot Legs
13. I Was Only Joking
14. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
15. Young Turks
CD 2
16. Baby Jane
17. Some Guys Have All The Luck
18. Every Beat Of My Heart
19. Forever Young
20. Downtown Train
21. Have I Told You Lately
22. Rhythm Of My Heart
23. The Motown Song (With The Temptations)
24. For The First Time
25. Sometimes When We Touch
26. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
27. One More Time
28. Hold On
29. Ain’t Misbehavin’
30. Almost Like Being In Love
Tracklist 2 LP
Side 1
1. Handbags & Gladrags
2. Maggie May
3. In A Broken Dream By Python Lee Jackson
4. You Wear It Well
5. Sailing
Side 2
6. I Don’t Want To Talk About It
7. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)
8. The First Cut Is The Deepest
9. The Killing Of Georgie (Pt I And Ii)
10. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
Side 3
11. Hot Legs
12. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
13. Young Turks
14. Baby Jane
15. Some Guys Have All The Luck
Side 4
16. Forever Young
17. Downtown Train
18. Have I Told You Lately
19. Rhythm Of My Heart
20. For The First Time
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.