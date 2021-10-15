News
"Prisoners of the Ghostland" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
15.10.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Falcom Media veröffentlicht im Dezember "Prisoners of the Ghostland" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Thriller mit Nicolas Cage erscheint hierzulande als Video-Premiere und soll ab dem 10.12.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein. Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray verfügen über einen deutschen und englischen DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix.
