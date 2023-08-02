News

Neue "Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 & 2" Vinyl LP Sammler-Editionen

Noch vor dem "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Verkaufsstart im Oktober veröffentlicht Disney noch einmal den Soundtrack zu den ersten beiden Filmen in neuen Sammler-Editionen auf Vinyl.

Die zuvor bereits auf CD, LP und MC veröffentlichten "Awesome Mixes" werden ab dem 22.09.2023 in neuen Farbvarianten angeboten. Für den "Awesome Mix Vol. 1" steht eine "Cloudy Storm Coloured Vinyl"-Edition zur Auswahl und der "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" wird als "Orange Galaxy Effect Vinyl"-Edition angeboten.

Es handelt sich nicht um die ersten Neuauflagen. So wurden bereits "Picture Disc"-Editionen veröffentlicht und der zweite Teil ist im Handel auch noch teilweise als Doppel-LP erhältlich, die zusätzlich noch den Music Score von Tyler Bates enthält.

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" erscheint am 06.10.2023 als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.

Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe ist bereits seit Anfang Juli zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich - auch in 4K.

bereits erhältlich:

