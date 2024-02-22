"Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Mercury veröffentlicht im April "Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc erhältliche Konzert-Event aus dem Staples-Center in Los Angeles aus dem Jahr 2015 wird noch einmal in 4K neu aufgelegt. Neben dem Konzert sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch mehrere Extras wie Interviews dabei.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 05.04.2024 geplant.
- Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Tracklist
1) Intro
2) Girls, Girls, Girls
3) Wild Side
4) Primal Scream
5) Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
6) Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
7) Rock N Roll Part II / Smokin' In The Boys' Room
8) Looks That Kill
9) Mutherf***** Of The Year
10) In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil
11) Louder Than Hell
12) Drum Solo
13) Guitar Solo
14) Saints Of Los Angeles
15) Live Wire
16) T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood
17) Kickstart My Heart
18) Home Sweet Home
19) My Way (Credits)
