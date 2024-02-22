News

"Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

22.02.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Mercury veröffentlicht im April "Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc erhältliche Konzert-Event aus dem Staples-Center in Los Angeles aus dem Jahr 2015 wird noch einmal in 4K neu aufgelegt. Neben dem Konzert sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch mehrere Extras wie Interviews dabei.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 05.04.2024 geplant.

Tracklist

1) Intro 
2) Girls, Girls, Girls 
3) Wild Side 
4) Primal Scream 
5) Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.) 
6) Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)            
7) Rock N Roll Part II /  Smokin' In The Boys' Room 
8) Looks That Kill 
9) Mutherf***** Of The Year 
10) In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil 
11) Louder Than Hell 
12) Drum Solo 
13) Guitar Solo 
14) Saints Of Los Angeles 
15) Live Wire 
16) T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood 
17) Kickstart My Heart 
18) Home Sweet Home 
19) My Way (Credits)

Anzeige
Kef Lsx 2 Lt 300x250

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK