"Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Mercury veröffentlicht im April "Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das bereits auf Blu-ray Disc erhältliche Konzert-Event aus dem Staples-Center in Los Angeles aus dem Jahr 2015 wird noch einmal in 4K neu aufgelegt. Neben dem Konzert sind auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray noch mehrere Extras wie Interviews dabei.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 05.04.2024 geplant.

Tracklist

1) Intro

2) Girls, Girls, Girls

3) Wild Side

4) Primal Scream

5) Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

6) Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

7) Rock N Roll Part II / Smokin' In The Boys' Room

8) Looks That Kill

9) Mutherf***** Of The Year

10) In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil

11) Louder Than Hell

12) Drum Solo

13) Guitar Solo

14) Saints Of Los Angeles

15) Live Wire

16) T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood

17) Kickstart My Heart

18) Home Sweet Home

19) My Way (Credits)

