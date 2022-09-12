"KISS: Creatures Of The Night" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD/LP und mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc
KISS veröffentlichen ihr Album "Creatures Of The Night" in einer neuen "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP.
Das remasterte Rock-Album aus dem Jahr 1982 wird neben einer neuen Stereo-Abmischung auch als Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Die Blu-ray Disc wird als Teil der "40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" erhältlich sein, die auf fünf CDs zahlreiche weitere Titel, Demo-Aufnahmen und Live-Mitschnitte enthält, die zum Großteil bislang unveröffentlicht waren. Die "Super Deluxe Edition" enthält auch noch zahlreiche Fan-Beigaben inklusive einem 80-seitigen Hardcover-Buch.
"Creatures Of The Night" erscheint auch als einfache CD sowie als Doppel-CD und als "Half Speed Remaster" auf LP.
Der Verkaufsstart der verschiedenen "Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary"-Editionen ist für den 18.11.2022 geplant.
Tracklisting "KISS: Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition"
DISC ONE: CREATURES OF THE NIGHT
Original Album Remastered
1. Creatures Of The Night
2. Saint And Sinner
3. Keep Me Comin’
4. Rock And Roll Hell
5. Danger
6. I Love It Loud
7. I Still Love You
8. Killer
9. War Machine
DISC TWO: DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES
1. I’m A Legend Tonight
2. Down On Your Knees
3. Nowhere To Run
4. Partners In Crime
5. Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo)*
6. Feel Like Heaven (Penny Lane Demo)*
7. Nowhere To Run (Penny Lane Demo)*
8. Deadly Weapon (Original Demo)*
9. Feel Like Heaven (Original Demo)*
10. Nowhere To Run (Take 11 –Instrumental)*
11. Tell It To A Fool (Take 4 –Drums & Bass Instrumental)*
12. Chrome Goes Into Motion (Take 2 –Drums & Bass Instrumental)*
13. I’m A Legend Tonight (Mix 4 –Instrumental & Background Vocals)*
14. Don’t Leave Me Lonely (Take 8 –Drums & Guitar Instrumental)*
15. Something Seems To Happen At Night (Gene Simmons Demo)
16. It’s Gonna Be Alright (Gene Simmons Demo)
DISC THREE: DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES
1. Legends Never Die (Gene Simmons Demo)
2. It’s My Life (Gene Simmons Demo)
3. Not For The Innocent (Demo)*
4. I Still Love You (Take 1)*
5. I Still Love You (Take 2)*
6. Saint And Sinner (Take 1)*
7. Saint And Sinner (Take 2 –False Start)*
8. Saint And Sinner (Take 3)*
9. Betrayed (Outtake)*
10. Creatures Of The Night (Alternate Mix 19)*
11. Partners In Crime (Alternate Mix 16B)*
12. I Love It Loud (Alternate Mix 21)*
13. War Machine (Full-Length Version –Mix 11)*
14. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2–9/10/1982)*
15. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 1 –Incomplete–9/15/1982)*
16. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2–9/15/1982)*
17. I Love It Loud (Single Edit)
18. Creatures Of The Night (1985 Remix)
DISC FOUR: CREATURES TOUR LIVE ‘82/’83 –PART ONE
1. Creatures Of The Night (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
2. Strutter (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
3. Calling Dr. Love (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
4. Firehouse (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
5. I Love It Loud (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
6. Cold Gin (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
7. Keep Me Comin’ (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
8. War Machine (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
9. I Want You (Houston, Texas –3/10/1983)*
10. Rock And Roll Hell (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
11. I Still Love You (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
12. Shout It Out Loud (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
13. Gene’s Bass Solo (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
14. God Of Thunder / Eric’s Drum Solo / God Of Thunder (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
DISC FIVE: CREATURES TOUR LIVE ‘82/’83 –PART TWO
1. Paul’s Love Gun Rap (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
2. Love Gun (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
3. Paul’s Guitar Solo (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*
4. Black Diamond (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
5. Detroit Rock City (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
BONUS LIVE PERFORMANCES
7. Rock And Roll Hell (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*
8. I Want You (Rockford, Illinois –12/31/1982)*
9. King Of The Night Time World (Pine Bluff, Arkansas–2/11/1983)*
10. Cold Gin (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
11. I Still Love You (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
12. Strutter (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*
BONUS CREATURES TOUR SOUND EFFECTS
13. Tank Start Of Show*
14. Turbine*
15. Firehouse Siren*
16. Drum and Ending Tank*
17. Bass Solo Wind and Gargoyles*
18. Bells*
19. Flames*
BLU-RAY AUDIO: CREATURES OF THE NIGHT
*48kHz 24-bit Dolby Atmos / *48kHz 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround / 96kHz 24-bit High-Resolution PCM Stereo
1. Creatures Of The Night
2. Saint And Sinner
3. Keep Me Comin’
4. Rock And Roll Hell
5. Danger
6. I Love It Loud
7. I Still Love You
8. Killer
9. War Machine
* Previously unreleased
