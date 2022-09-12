News

"KISS: Creatures Of The Night" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD/LP und mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

KISS veröffentlichen ihr Album "Creatures Of The Night" in einer neuen "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP.

Das remasterte Rock-Album aus dem Jahr 1982 wird neben einer neuen Stereo-Abmischung auch als Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Die Blu-ray Disc wird als Teil der "40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" erhältlich sein, die auf fünf CDs zahlreiche weitere Titel, Demo-Aufnahmen und Live-Mitschnitte enthält, die zum Großteil bislang unveröffentlicht waren. Die "Super Deluxe Edition" enthält auch noch zahlreiche Fan-Beigaben inklusive einem 80-seitigen Hardcover-Buch.

"Creatures Of The Night" erscheint auch als einfache CD sowie als Doppel-CD und als "Half Speed Remaster" auf LP.

Der Verkaufsstart der verschiedenen "Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary"-Editionen ist für den 18.11.2022 geplant.

Tracklisting "KISS: Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition"

DISC ONE: CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

Original Album Remastered

1. Creatures Of The Night

2. Saint And Sinner

3. Keep Me Comin’

4. Rock And Roll Hell

5. Danger

6. I Love It Loud

7. I Still Love You

8. Killer

9. War Machine

DISC TWO: DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES

1. I’m A Legend Tonight

2. Down On Your Knees

3. Nowhere To Run

4. Partners In Crime

5. Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo)*

6. Feel Like Heaven (Penny Lane Demo)*

7. Nowhere To Run (Penny Lane Demo)*

8. Deadly Weapon (Original Demo)*

9. Feel Like Heaven (Original Demo)*

10. Nowhere To Run (Take 11 –Instrumental)*

11. Tell It To A Fool (Take 4 –Drums & Bass Instrumental)*

12. Chrome Goes Into Motion (Take 2 –Drums & Bass Instrumental)*

13. I’m A Legend Tonight (Mix 4 –Instrumental & Background Vocals)*

14. Don’t Leave Me Lonely (Take 8 –Drums & Guitar Instrumental)*

15. Something Seems To Happen At Night (Gene Simmons Demo)

16. It’s Gonna Be Alright (Gene Simmons Demo)

DISC THREE: DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES

1. Legends Never Die (Gene Simmons Demo)

2. It’s My Life (Gene Simmons Demo)

3. Not For The Innocent (Demo)*

4. I Still Love You (Take 1)*

5. I Still Love You (Take 2)*

6. Saint And Sinner (Take 1)*

7. Saint And Sinner (Take 2 –False Start)*

8. Saint And Sinner (Take 3)*

9. Betrayed (Outtake)*

10. Creatures Of The Night (Alternate Mix 19)*

11. Partners In Crime (Alternate Mix 16B)*

12. I Love It Loud (Alternate Mix 21)*

13. War Machine (Full-Length Version –Mix 11)*

14. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2–9/10/1982)*

15. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 1 –Incomplete–9/15/1982)*

16. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2–9/15/1982)*

17. I Love It Loud (Single Edit)

18. Creatures Of The Night (1985 Remix)

DISC FOUR: CREATURES TOUR LIVE ‘82/’83 –PART ONE

1. Creatures Of The Night (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

2. Strutter (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

3. Calling Dr. Love (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

4. Firehouse (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

5. I Love It Loud (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

6. Cold Gin (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

7. Keep Me Comin’ (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

8. War Machine (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

9. I Want You (Houston, Texas –3/10/1983)*

10. Rock And Roll Hell (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

11. I Still Love You (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

13. Gene’s Bass Solo (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

14. God Of Thunder / Eric’s Drum Solo / God Of Thunder (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

DISC FIVE: CREATURES TOUR LIVE ‘82/’83 –PART TWO

1. Paul’s Love Gun Rap (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

2. Love Gun (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

3. Paul’s Guitar Solo (Rockford, Illinois–12/31/1982)*

4. Black Diamond (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

5. Detroit Rock City (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

BONUS LIVE PERFORMANCES

7. Rock And Roll Hell (Sioux City, Iowa–12/30/1982)*

8. I Want You (Rockford, Illinois –12/31/1982)*

9. King Of The Night Time World (Pine Bluff, Arkansas–2/11/1983)*

10. Cold Gin (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

11. I Still Love You (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

12. Strutter (Houston, Texas–3/10/1983)*

BONUS CREATURES TOUR SOUND EFFECTS

13. Tank Start Of Show*

14. Turbine*

15. Firehouse Siren*

16. Drum and Ending Tank*

17. Bass Solo Wind and Gargoyles*

18. Bells*

19. Flames*

BLU-RAY AUDIO: CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

*48kHz 24-bit Dolby Atmos / *48kHz 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround / 96kHz 24-bit High-Resolution PCM Stereo

1. Creatures Of The Night

2. Saint And Sinner

3. Keep Me Comin’

4. Rock And Roll Hell

5. Danger

6. I Love It Loud

7. I Still Love You

8. Killer

9. War Machine

* Previously unreleased

