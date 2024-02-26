"Killing Joke - Honour The Fire Live" im März auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Cadiz Music veröffentlichen "Killing Joke - Honour The Fire Live" im März auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Live-Aufnahme der Band vom 09.04.2022 erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set in rotem Vinyl. Außerdem gibt es noch eine 4 Disc-Edition mit Blu-ray Disc, DVD & CD.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 15.03.2024 geplant.
Tracklisting
1 Love Like Blood
2 Wardance
3 The Fall of Because
4 I am the Virus
5 Requiem
6 We Have Joy
7 Money is Not Our God
8 This world Hell
9 Primitive
10 Turn to Red
11 Mathematics of Chaos
12 The Death & Resurrection Show
13 Total Invasion
14 Loose Cannon
15 The Wait
16 Pssyche
17 The Pandys are Coming
18 Change
19 Bloodsport
20 Pandemonium
