News

"Killing Joke - Honour The Fire Live" im März auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Cadiz Music veröffentlichen "Killing Joke - Honour The Fire Live" im März auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Live-Aufnahme der Band vom 09.04.2022 erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set in rotem Vinyl. Außerdem gibt es noch eine 4 Disc-Edition mit Blu-ray Disc, DVD & CD.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 15.03.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

1 Love Like Blood

2 Wardance

3 The Fall of Because

4 I am the Virus

5 Requiem

6 We Have Joy

7 Money is Not Our God

8 This world Hell

9 Primitive

10 Turn to Red

11 Mathematics of Chaos

12 The Death & Resurrection Show

13 Total Invasion

14 Loose Cannon

15 The Wait

16 Pssyche

17 The Pandys are Coming

18 Change

19 Bloodsport

20 Pandemonium

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.