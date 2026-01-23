"John Williams - A Tribute" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD
Warner Music veröffentlicht "John Williams - A Tribute" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das rund 82 Minuten lange Konzert des Danish National Symphony Orchestra umfasst 14 verschiedene Highlights aus dem Lebenswerk des Hollywood-Komponisten und ist ab dem 20.03.2025 im Handel erhältlich.
Tracklisting:
1 ET: Flying Theme
2 Hook: The Flight To Neverland
3 Jurassic Park: Main Theme
4 Harry Potter: Nimbus 2000
5 Born On The Fourth Of July: Main Theme
6 Schindler's List: Main Theme
7 Jaws: The Shark Theme
8 On Willows and Burches, Concerto for Harp and Orchestra
9 The Terminal: Viktor's Tale
10 Seven Years In Tibet: Main Theme
11 Far And Away: Excerpts
12 Song For World Peace
13 Indiana Jones: Raider's March
14 Star Wars: Main Theme
bereits erhältlich:
- John Williams in Tokyo [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [CD] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [LP] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [CD] bei jpc.de
- John Williams in Tokyo [LP] bei jpc.de
- John Williams: The Anthology Volume 1 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams: The Anthology Volume 1 [CD] bei jpc.de
- John Williams: The Legend of John Williams [CD] bei Amazon.de
- John Williams: The Legend of John Williams [CD] bei jpc.de
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