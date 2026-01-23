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"John Williams - A Tribute" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD

Warner Music veröffentlicht "John Williams - A Tribute" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Das rund 82 Minuten lange Konzert des Danish National Symphony Orchestra umfasst 14 verschiedene Highlights aus dem Lebenswerk des Hollywood-Komponisten und ist ab dem 20.03.2025 im Handel erhältlich.

Tracklisting:

1 ET: Flying Theme

2 Hook: The Flight To Neverland

3 Jurassic Park: Main Theme

4 Harry Potter: Nimbus 2000

5 Born On The Fourth Of July: Main Theme

6 Schindler's List: Main Theme

7 Jaws: The Shark Theme

8 On Willows and Burches, Concerto for Harp and Orchestra

9 The Terminal: Viktor's Tale

10 Seven Years In Tibet: Main Theme

11 Far And Away: Excerpts

12 Song For World Peace

13 Indiana Jones: Raider's March

14 Star Wars: Main Theme

bereits erhältlich:

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