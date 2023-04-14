News

"Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" jetzt auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP erhältlich

14.04.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Ab sofort ist "Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP erhältlich. Die im August 2022 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance von der Tournee zum aktuellen Studio-Album "Time Clocks" aus dem "Red Rocks Amphitheatre" wird als Blu-ray Disc + CD, DVD + CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit drei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten angeboten.

Tracklisting

CD

  1. Notches
  2. The Heart That Never Waits
  3. Curtain Call
  4. Mind's Eye
  5. Questions and Answers
  6. The Loyal Kind
  7. Known Unknowns
  8. Time Clocks
  9. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
  10. Evil Mama

Blu-ray/DVD

  1. Notches
  2. The Heart That Never Waits
  3. Curtain Call
  4. Mind's Eye
  5. Questions and Answers
  6. The Loyal Kind
  7. Known Unknowns
  8. Time Clocks
  9. Evil Mama
  10. Midnight Blues
  11. I Didn't Think She Should Do It
  12. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
  13. Mountain Time

Bonus Features

  1. Dust Bowl
  2. Band Intros
  3. The Ballad of John Henry
