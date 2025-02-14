News
"Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)
14.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Mercury veröffentlicht "Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der bereits mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, Doppel-CD und als 4 LP-Set erhältliche Mitschnitt von Hans Zimmers Konzerttour aus dem Jahr 2016 wird ab dem 18.07.2025 auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
- 1) Medley: Driving (Driving Miss Daisy) / Discombobulate (Sherlock Holmes) / Zoosters Breakout (Madagascar)
- 2) Medley: Crimson Tide / 160 BPM (Angels And Demons)
- 3) Gladiator Medley: The Wheat / The Battle / Elysium / Now We Are Free
- 4) Chevaliers De Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)
- 5) The Lion King Medley: Circle Of Life (Prelude) / King Of Pride Rock
- 6) Pirates Of The Caribbean Medley: Captain Jack Sparrow / One Day / Up Is Down / He’s A Pirate
- 7) You’re So Cool (True Romance)
- 8) Rain Man: Main Theme
- 9) What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World (Man Of Steel)
- 10) Journey To The Line (The Thin Red Line)
- 11) The Electro Suite (themes from The Amazing Spider Man 2)
- 12) The Dark Knight Medley: Why So Serious? / Like A Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall / Introduce A Little Anarchy / The Fire Rises
- 13) Aurora
- 14) Interstellar Medley: Day One / Cornfield Chase / No Time For Caution / Stay
- 15) Inception Medley: Half Remembered Dream / Dream Is Collapsing / Mombasa / Time
