News

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" gelingt galaktischer Kino-Start

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hat am ersten Wochenende seit dem Kinostart in der letzten Woche bereits weltweit 282 Millionen USD eingespielt. In den USA ist "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in 4450 Kinos gestartet und spielte am ersten Wochenende rund 114 Mio. Dollar ein.

Auch aus Deutschland vermeldet Disney erste Zahlen: Bei einem Einspielergebnis von 6.72 Mio. Euro verfolgte am Startwochenende seit Mittwoch ein Publikum von rund 549.000 das "Guardians of the Galaxy"-Finale von James Gunn.

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" wird voraussichtlich im Spätsommer auch auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist bislang noch offen.

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.