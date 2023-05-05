News

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3" jetzt auf CD & Vinyl LP erhältlich

Marvels "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" läuft seit dieser Woche in den deutschen Kinos und zumindest den Soundtrack zum Finale der Action-Trilogie kann man auch bereits zuhause hören. Der "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3" wurde als CD und Doppel-LP mit insgesamt 17 Titeln veröffentlicht. Mit dabei sind u.a. Songs von Radiohead, Heart und Bruce Springsteen (siehe Tracklist). Beim Media Markt ist die Schallplatte auch als "Blue Poster Exklusive Edition" erhältlich.

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" wird voraussichtlich im Spätsommer auch auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist bislang noch offen.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

1 "Creep" (Acoustic Version) (Radiohead)

2 "Crazy On You" (Heart)

3 "Since You Been Gone" (Rainbow)

4 "In the Meantime" (Spacehog)

5 "Reasons" (Earth, Wind and Fire)

6 "Do You Realize??" (The Flaming Lips)

7 "We Care a Lot" (Faith No More)

8 "Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") (EHAMIC)

9 "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" (Alice Cooper)

10 "San Francisco" (The Mowgli's)

11 "Poor Girl" (X)

12 "This Is the Day" (The The)

13 "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" (Beastie Boys)

14 "Dog Days Are Over" (Florence + The Machine)

15 "Badlands" (Bruce Springsteen)

16 "I Will Dare" (The Replacements)

17 "Come and Get Your Love" (Redbone)

