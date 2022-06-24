News

Erster Trailer für neuen 20th Century Horror-Thriller "Barbarian" online

20th Century Studios hat den ersten Trailer für "Barbarian" veröffentlicht:

Der Horror-Thriller mit Georgina Campbell und Bill Skarsgård über ein unheimliches Haus mit einem fürchterlichen Geheimnis in der Tiefe des Kellers soll am 31.08.2022 in den US-Kinos starten. Für Deutschland wurde bislang noch kein Kinostart angekündigt.

Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch):

In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

