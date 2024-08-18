News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
18.08.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Lower Decks - Staffel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Land of Bad - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Land of Bad [Blu-ray]
- Winnetou II - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Purple Rain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Apollo 13 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blade Runner - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Verurteilten - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Junge und der Reiher [Blu-ray]
- Der Junge und der Reiher - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (ab 06.12.)
- Bullet in the Head - Director's Cut Cover A [Blu-ray]
- Bullet in the Head - Director's Cut Cover B [Blu-ray]
- Evil Does Not Exist [Blu-ray]
- Chantal im Märchenland [Blu-ray]
- High Spirits [Blu-ray]
- California Kid [Blu-ray]
- Lottergeist Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Helden aus der zweiten Reihe [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom [Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die [Blu-ray]
- Twisters - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out [Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Black & Chrome Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Max 5 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
