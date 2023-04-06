News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
06.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers 6-Movie Collection + Bumblebee - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick 1-3 Collection Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.