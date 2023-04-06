News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

06.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Transformers 6-Movie Collection + Bumblebee - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. John Wick 1-3 Collection Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

