News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
22.06.2022 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Morbius [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius [Blu-ray]
- Believer [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Believer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Believer [Blu-ray]
- Believer - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Supernatural - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Spencer [Blu-ray]
- Spencer - Digibook [Blu-ray]
- Superheld wider Willen [Blu-ray]
- Running Man (4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray)
- Battle Royale - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Giganten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beatles - A Hard Days Night [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dr. Who und die Daleks - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dr. Who: Die Invasion der Daleks auf der Erde 2150 n. Chr. - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der diskrete Charme der Bourgeoisie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (Blu-ray)
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (CD)
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (LP)
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
- Wenn der Wind weht [Blu-ray]
- Operation Walküre - Das Stauffenberg Attentat [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- The Northman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.