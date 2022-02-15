News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
16.02.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Ultra HD Blu-rays sind leider diesmal nicht dabei. Aber zumindest bei Apple iTunes sind in 4K Edgar Wrights The Sparks Brothers und Respect erhältlich.
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: P•U•L•S•E• Restored & Re-Edited [Blu-ray]
- Tides [Blu-ray]
- Respect [Blu-ray]
- Wayne's World - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Rat Race [Blu-ray]
- The Sparks Brothers [Blu-ray]
- Das Arche Noah Prinzip - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Hammel [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Pate Trilogie Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate 3 Movie Collection - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Green Mile - Unique Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flucht aus L.A. [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shooter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The King's Man - The Beginning - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lamb - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Days of Being Wild [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hunter Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The 355 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Annette [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
