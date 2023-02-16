News
Warner: Finaler "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy"-Trailer online
16.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Warner hat den finalen Trailer für "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" veröffentlicht:
Der Kinostart von "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" ist für den 02.03.2023 geplant. Außerdem erscheinen im März auch die ersten vier "Rocky"-Filme mit Sylvester Stallone auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
- Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Rocky - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rocky II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rocky III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rocky IV - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Creed: Rocky's Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- Creed II: Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.