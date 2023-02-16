News

Warner: Finaler "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy"-Trailer online

16.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Warner hat den finalen Trailer für "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" veröffentlicht:

Der Kinostart von "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" ist für den 02.03.2023 geplant. Außerdem erscheinen im März auch die ersten vier "Rocky"-Filme mit Sylvester Stallone auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

