Blumhouse-Thriller "The Woman in the Yard" im Juni auf Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Universal veröffentlicht "The Woman in the Yard" auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Blumhouse-Horror-Thriller von "Black Adam"-Regisseur Jaume Collet-Serra läuft seit dem 27.03.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich im 2. Halbjahr auf Blu-ray Disc. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist bislang nicht geplant.

Update: "The Woman in the Yard" erscheint am 26.06.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc. Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.

