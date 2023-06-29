News

"The Rolling Stones: Forty Licks" mit Dolby Atmos und als "Limited 2023 Edition"

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen ihre "Forty Licks" Best Of-Collection in einer neuen "Limited 2023 Edition" auf Vinyl. Das 4 LP-Set erscheint am 28.07.2023 mit vier schwarzen 180 Gramm-Schallplatten in einer Gatefold-Hülle. Parallel dazu werden die "Forty Licks" auch auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Music Unlimited mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix und drei zusätzlichen neuen Titeln veröffentlicht. Eine Blu-ray Disc oder CD-Veröffentlichung der "Forty Licks Limited 2023 Edition" ist nicht geplant.

Tracklisting Forty Licks



LP 1

Seite A:

Street Fighting Man Gimme Shelter (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Last Time Jumpin' Jack Flash

Seite B:

You Can't Always Get What You Want 19th Nervous Breakdown Under My Thumb Not Fade Away Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

LP 2

Seite A:

Sympathy For The Devil Mother's Little Helper She's A Rainbow Get Off Of My Cloud Wild Horses

Seite B:

Ruby Tuesday Paint It, Black Honky Tonk Women It's All Over Now Let's Spend The Night Together

LP 3

Seite A:

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Beast Of Burden Don't Stop

Seite B:

Happy Angie You Got Me Rocking Shattered Fool To Cry

LP 4

Seite A:

Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Key To Your Love Anybody Seen My Baby? Stealing My Heart

Seite B:

Tumbling Dice Undercover Of The Night Emotional Rescue It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It) Losing My Touch

bereits erhältlich:

