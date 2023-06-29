"The Rolling Stones: Forty Licks" mit Dolby Atmos und als "Limited 2023 Edition"
Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen ihre "Forty Licks" Best Of-Collection in einer neuen "Limited 2023 Edition" auf Vinyl. Das 4 LP-Set erscheint am 28.07.2023 mit vier schwarzen 180 Gramm-Schallplatten in einer Gatefold-Hülle. Parallel dazu werden die "Forty Licks" auch auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Music Unlimited mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix und drei zusätzlichen neuen Titeln veröffentlicht. Eine Blu-ray Disc oder CD-Veröffentlichung der "Forty Licks Limited 2023 Edition" ist nicht geplant.
Tracklisting Forty Licks
LP 1
Seite A:
- Street Fighting Man
- Gimme Shelter
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
- The Last Time
- Jumpin' Jack Flash
Seite B:
- You Can't Always Get What You Want
- 19th Nervous Breakdown
- Under My Thumb
- Not Fade Away
- Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?
LP 2
Seite A:
- Sympathy For The Devil
- Mother's Little Helper
- She's A Rainbow
- Get Off Of My Cloud
- Wild Horses
Seite B:
- Ruby Tuesday
- Paint It, Black
- Honky Tonk Women
- It's All Over Now
- Let's Spend The Night Together
LP 3
Seite A:
- Start Me Up
- Brown Sugar
- Miss You
- Beast Of Burden
- Don't Stop
Seite B:
- Happy
- Angie
- You Got Me Rocking
- Shattered
- Fool To Cry
LP 4
Seite A:
- Love Is Strong
- Mixed Emotions
- Key To Your Love
- Anybody Seen My Baby?
- Stealing My Heart
Seite B:
- Tumbling Dice
- Undercover Of The Night
- Emotional Rescue
- It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
- Losing My Touch
