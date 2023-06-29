News

"The Rolling Stones: Forty Licks" mit Dolby Atmos und als "Limited 2023 Edition"

29.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen ihre "Forty Licks" Best Of-Collection in einer neuen "Limited 2023 Edition" auf Vinyl. Das 4 LP-Set erscheint am 28.07.2023 mit vier schwarzen 180 Gramm-Schallplatten in einer Gatefold-Hülle. Parallel dazu werden die "Forty Licks" auch auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Music Unlimited mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix und drei zusätzlichen neuen Titeln veröffentlicht. Eine Blu-ray Disc oder CD-Veröffentlichung der "Forty Licks Limited 2023 Edition" ist nicht geplant.

Tracklisting Forty Licks

LP 1

Seite A:

  1. Street Fighting Man
  2. Gimme Shelter
  3. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
  4. The Last Time
  5. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Seite B:

  1. You Can't Always Get What You Want
  2. 19th Nervous Breakdown
  3. Under My Thumb
  4. Not Fade Away
  5. Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

LP 2

Seite A:

  1. Sympathy For The Devil
  2. Mother's Little Helper
  3. She's A Rainbow
  4. Get Off Of My Cloud
  5. Wild Horses

Seite B:

  1. Ruby Tuesday
  2. Paint It, Black
  3. Honky Tonk Women
  4. It's All Over Now
  5. Let's Spend The Night Together

LP 3

Seite A:

  1. Start Me Up
  2. Brown Sugar
  3. Miss You
  4. Beast Of Burden
  5. Don't Stop

Seite B:

  1. Happy
  2. Angie
  3. You Got Me Rocking
  4. Shattered
  5. Fool To Cry

LP 4

Seite A:

  1. Love Is Strong
  2. Mixed Emotions
  3. Key To Your Love
  4. Anybody Seen My Baby?
  5. Stealing My Heart

Seite B:

  1. Tumbling Dice
  2. Undercover Of The Night
  3. Emotional Rescue
  4. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
  5. Losing My Touch

bereits erhältlich:

