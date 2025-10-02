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"The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP

Polydor veröffentlicht "The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue" als "Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1976 erscheint mit einem neuen Mix von Steven Wilson, der auf Blu-ray Disc auch in Dolby Atmos präsentiert wird.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird zusammen mit vier CDs oder fünf Schallplatten sowie einem Hardcover-Buch und Poster als "Super Deluxe Edition" angeboten, die neben unveröffentlichten Outtakes auch zwei Live-Konzerte enthalten. Parallel erscheinen auch zwei "Deluxe Editionen" ohne die Live-Aufnahmen und eine einfache CD und LP-Neuauflage mit dem neuen Steven Wilson Stereo-Mix. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 14.11.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

1. Hot Stuff

2. Hand Of Fate

3. Cherry Oh Baby

4. Memory Motel

5. Hey Negrita (Inspiration By Ron Wood)

6. Melody (Inspiration By Billy Preston)

7. Fool To Cry

8. Crazy Mama

CD 2: Outtakes And Jams

1. I Love Ladies

2. Shame, Shame, Shame

3. Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)

4. Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)

5. Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck And Robert A. Johnson)

6. Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)

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CD 3: Live At Earls Court 1976

1. Honky Tonk Women

2. If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud

3. Hand Of Fate

4. Hey Negrita (Inspiration By Ron Wood)

5. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

6. Fool To Cry

7. Hot Stuff

8. Star Star (Starfucker)

9. You Gotta Move

10. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

11. Band Intro

12. Happy

13. Tumbling Dice

14. Nothing From Nothing

15. Outa-Space

CD 4: Live At Earls Court 1976

1. Midnight Rambler

2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

3. Brown Sugar

4. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

5. Street Fighting Man

6. Sympathy For The Devil

Blu-Ray Disc

1. Black And Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025) Hi-Res Stereo And Atmos Mix

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2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

• Band Intro

• Honky Tonk Women

• Hand Of Fate

• Fool To Cry

• Hot Stuff

• Star Star

• You Gotta Move

• You Can’t Always Get What You Want

• Band Introductions

• Happy

• Outa Space

• Jumpin’ Jack Flash

• Street Fighting Man

3. Live At Earls Court 1976

• Band Intro

• Honky Tonk Women

• If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud

• Hand Of Fate

• Hey Negrita

• Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

• Fool To Cry

• Hot Stuff

• Star Star (Starfucker)

• You Gotta Move

• You Can’t Always Get What You Want

• Happy

• Tumbling Dice

• Nothing From Nothing

• Outa-Space

• Midnight Rambler

• It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

• Brown Sugar

• Jumpin’ Jack Flash

• Street Fighting Man

bereits erhältlich:

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