"The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP
Polydor veröffentlicht "The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue" als "Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1976 erscheint mit einem neuen Mix von Steven Wilson, der auf Blu-ray Disc auch in Dolby Atmos präsentiert wird.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird zusammen mit vier CDs oder fünf Schallplatten sowie einem Hardcover-Buch und Poster als "Super Deluxe Edition" angeboten, die neben unveröffentlichten Outtakes auch zwei Live-Konzerte enthalten. Parallel erscheinen auch zwei "Deluxe Editionen" ohne die Live-Aufnahmen und eine einfache CD und LP-Neuauflage mit dem neuen Steven Wilson Stereo-Mix. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 14.11.2025 geplant.
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025
1. Hot Stuff
2. Hand Of Fate
3. Cherry Oh Baby
4. Memory Motel
5. Hey Negrita (Inspiration By Ron Wood)
6. Melody (Inspiration By Billy Preston)
7. Fool To Cry
8. Crazy Mama
CD 2: Outtakes And Jams
1. I Love Ladies
2. Shame, Shame, Shame
3. Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)
4. Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)
5. Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck And Robert A. Johnson)
6. Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)
CD 3: Live At Earls Court 1976
1. Honky Tonk Women
2. If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud
3. Hand Of Fate
4. Hey Negrita (Inspiration By Ron Wood)
5. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
6. Fool To Cry
7. Hot Stuff
8. Star Star (Starfucker)
9. You Gotta Move
10. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
11. Band Intro
12. Happy
13. Tumbling Dice
14. Nothing From Nothing
15. Outa-Space
CD 4: Live At Earls Court 1976
1. Midnight Rambler
2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
3. Brown Sugar
4. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
5. Street Fighting Man
6. Sympathy For The Devil
Blu-Ray Disc
1. Black And Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025) Hi-Res Stereo And Atmos Mix
2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976
• Band Intro
• Honky Tonk Women
• Hand Of Fate
• Fool To Cry
• Hot Stuff
• Star Star
• You Gotta Move
• You Can’t Always Get What You Want
• Band Introductions
• Happy
• Outa Space
• Jumpin’ Jack Flash
• Street Fighting Man
3. Live At Earls Court 1976
• Band Intro
• Honky Tonk Women
• If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud
• Hand Of Fate
• Hey Negrita
• Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
• Fool To Cry
• Hot Stuff
• Star Star (Starfucker)
• You Gotta Move
• You Can’t Always Get What You Want
• Happy
• Tumbling Dice
• Nothing From Nothing
• Outa-Space
• Midnight Rambler
• It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
• Brown Sugar
• Jumpin’ Jack Flash
• Street Fighting Man
bereits erhältlich:
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [LP] bei jpc.de
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- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Live Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Digipak [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Jewel Case [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Clear Green Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
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- The Rolling Stones: Angry [10"] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Digipak [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Jewel Case [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Fushia Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Sweet Sounds of Heaven [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Sweet Sounds of Heaven [10"] bei jpc.de
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- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [Blu-ray + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup 2020 Super Deluxe Box Set [CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels Live [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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