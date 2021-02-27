News

"The Fast and the Furious" als limitierte 20th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Edition

Universal veröffentlicht "The Fast and the Furious" im Mai als limitierte Sonderedition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Das "20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set" enthält die Ultra HD Blu-ray von "The Fast and the Furious" als Steelbook sowie als Fan-Beigaben noch Drehbuch-Auszüge, ein Booklet mit Bildern der Autos aus dem Film sowie Sammler-Karten.

Das "The Fast and the Furious - 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set" wird am 20.05.2021 veröffentlicht.

