"The Dark and the Wicked" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Indeed Film veröffentlicht "The Dark and the Wicked" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Horror-Thriller von Bryan Bertino aus dem Jahr 2020 wurde bereits als Sonderedition im Direkvertrieb veröffentlicht und kommt am 27.03.2025 auch in den restlichen deutschen Handel. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet und bietet als Bonus-Material u.a. Interviews, Q & A-Aufnahmen und Trailer. Parallel zur 4K-Edition erscheint "The Dark and the Wicked" auch als einfache Blu-ray Disc.
Update: "The Dark and the Wicked" wurde noch vor der einfachen Ultra HD Blu-ray bereits am 28.02.2025 als 4K-Mediabook mit verschiedenen Cover-Varianten veröffentlicht:
