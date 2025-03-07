News

"Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD und LP. Der Musikfilm aus dem Jahr 1972 inklusive "The Dark Side of The Moon"-Hintergrundaufnahmen wurde vom Original 35 mm-Master neu abgetastet und der Ton von Steven Wilson neu abgemischt. Die Blu-ray Disc ist mit Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Ton (96 kHz/24 Bit) ausgestattet. Der 2025er Remix von Steven Wilson erscheinen außerdem als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP im Gatefold-Cover. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 02.05.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting Blu-ray Disc

Film

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes Part 1

3. On The Run

4. Careful With That Axe Eugene

5. A Saucerful Of Secrets

6. Us and Them

7. One Of These Days

8. Mademoiselle Nobs

9. Brain Damage

10. Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

11. Echoes Part 2

Konzert

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

4. A Saucerful of Secrets

5. One of These Days

6. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

7. Echoes Part 2

Tracklisting CD

CD 1

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

4. A Saucerful of Secrets

5. One of These Days

6. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

7. Mademoiselle Nobs

8. Echoes Part 2

CD 2

1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate Take

2. A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited

Tracklisting LP

Side A

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes - Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

1. A Saucerful of Secrets

2. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

Side C

1. One of These Days

2. Mademoiselle Nobs

3. Echoes - Part 2

Side D

1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

2. A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited

bereits erhältlich:

