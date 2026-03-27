News

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Warner veröffentlicht die erste Staffel von "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale" im Juni auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Die HBO-Serie erscheint am 18.06.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die 4K-Edition wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht.

Alle Folgen werden voraussichtlich auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen Dolby Digital 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.