News
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
27.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht die erste Staffel von "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale" im Juni auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Die HBO-Serie erscheint am 18.06.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die 4K-Edition wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht.
Alle Folgen werden voraussichtlich auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen Dolby Digital 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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