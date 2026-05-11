News
"Evanescence: Sanctuary" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
11.05.2026 Karsten Serck
Sony Music veröffentlicht im "Evanescence: Sanctuary" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das neue Album der Rockband erscheint am 05.06.2026 als CD und Blu-ray Disc/CD Deluxe Edition sowie am 04.09.2026 als Doppel-LP. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält u.a. ein Live-Konzert aus Sao Paulo und eine Hintergrund-Doku über die 2023er Lateinamerika-Tournee. Die Schallplatte wird auch als "Twilight Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de angeboten.
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [CD] bei jpc.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary [LP] bei jpc.de
- Evanescence: Sanctuary Twilight Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklist CD/LP
- Beautiful Lie
- Tell Me When You've Had Enough
- Who Will You Follow
- Rapture
- Afterlife
- Sanctuary
- How Do I Heal
- About Us
- Calm Down
- Self Destruct
- Forever Without You
- Wide Open Heart
Tracklist Blu-ray
- Live in Sao Paolo Concert
- Documentary from the 2023 Latin America Tour
- Behind the Scenes of “Who Will You Follow” official video shoot