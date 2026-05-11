News

"Evanescence: Sanctuary" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

11.05.2026 Karsten Serck

Sony Music veröffentlicht im "Evanescence: Sanctuary" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das neue Album der Rockband erscheint am 05.06.2026 als CD und Blu-ray Disc/CD Deluxe Edition sowie am 04.09.2026 als Doppel-LP. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält u.a. ein Live-Konzert aus Sao Paulo und eine Hintergrund-Doku über die 2023er Lateinamerika-Tournee. Die Schallplatte wird auch als "Twilight Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de angeboten.

Tracklist CD/LP

  1. Beautiful Lie
  2. Tell Me When You've Had Enough
  3. Who Will You Follow
  4. Rapture
  5. Afterlife
  6. Sanctuary
  7. How Do I Heal
  8. About Us
  9. Calm Down
  10. Self Destruct
  11. Forever Without You
  12. Wide Open Heart

Tracklist Blu-ray

  • Live in Sao Paolo Concert
  • Documentary from the 2023 Latin America Tour
  • Behind the Scenes of “Who Will You Follow” official video shoot

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Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, jpc.de, Media Markt, SATURN, Disney+, Paramount+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.


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