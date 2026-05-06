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"The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP

06.05.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen im Juli ihr neues Album "Foreign Tongues" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die 14 neuen Songs erscheinen auf CD und Doppel-LP sowie als "Limited Edition" inklusive Blu-ray Disc im Set mit CD oder Schallplatte. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 10.07.2026 geplant.

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