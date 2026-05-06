News
"The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP
06.05.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen im Juli ihr neues Album "Foreign Tongues" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die 14 neuen Songs erscheinen auf CD und Doppel-LP sowie als "Limited Edition" inklusive Blu-ray Disc im Set mit CD oder Schallplatte. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 10.07.2026 geplant.
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [Blu-ray/LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues - alternatives Cover [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues Baby Pink Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [Blu-ray/LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues Silver Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds First Anniversary Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds First Anniversary Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Live Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Live Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Digipak [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Jewel Case [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Clear Green Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Angry [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Angry [10"] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Digipak [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Jewel Case [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Fushia Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Sweet Sounds of Heaven [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones: Sweet Sounds of Heaven [10"] bei jpc.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - GRRR Live! [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [Blu-ray + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: Licked Live In NYC [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup 2020 Super Deluxe Box Set [CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Rolling Stones - Steel Wheels Live [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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