News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
17.05.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Top Gun - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Chill Faktor [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Chill Faktor [Blu-ray]
- Chasers - Zu sexy für den Knast [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chasers - Zu sexy für den Knast [Blu-ray]
- Speed Racer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leaving Las Vegas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leaving Las Vegas [Blu-ray]
- Der Babadook - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Timecop [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Wiegenlied vom Totschlag [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg - Extended Version - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D/Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Send Help [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Send Help [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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