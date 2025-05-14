News

"Steve Hackett: The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Steve Hackett veröffentlicht "The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall" am 11.07.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Live-Konzert des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen aus dem Oktober 2024 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie als 4 LP-Set und enthält neben Titeln aus dem Genesis-Album "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway" auch Songs aus dem letzten Solo-Album "The Circus And The Nightwhale".

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray Disc

1. People Of The Smoke (Live In London 2024)

2. Circo Inferno (Live In London 2024)

3. These Passing Clouds (Live In London 2024)

4. The Devil’s Cathedral (Live In London 2024)

5. Every Day (Live In London 2024)

6. Hands Of The Priestess (Live In London 2024)

7. A Tower Struck Down (Live In London 2024)

8. Low Notes And High Hopes (Live In London 2024)

9. Camino Royale (Live In London 2024)

10. Shadow Of The Hierophant (Live In London 2024)

11. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (Live In London 2024)

12. Fly On A Windshield (Live In London 2024)

13. Broadway Melody Of 1974 (Live In London 2024)

14. Hairless Heart (Live In London 2024)

15. Carpet Crawlers (Live In London 2024)

16. The Chamber Of 32 Doors (Live In London 2024)

17. Lilywhite Lilith (Live In London 2024)

18. The Lamia (Live In London 2024)

19. It (Live In London 2024)

20. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight (Live In London 2024)

21. The Cinema Show (Live In London 2024)

22. Aisle Of Plenty (Live In London 2024)

23. Firth Of Fifth (Live In London 2024)

24. Los Endos (Live In London 2024)

CD 1

Anzeige



1. People Of The Smoke (Live In London 2024)

2. Circo Inferno (Live In London 2024)

3. These Passing Clouds (Live In London 2024)

4. The Devil’s Cathedral (Live In London 2024)

5. Every Day (Live In London 2024)

6. Hands Of The Priestess (Live In London 2024)

7. A Tower Struck Down (Live In London 2024)

8. Low Notes And High Hopes (Live In London 2024)

9. Camino Royale (Live In London 2024)

10. Shadow Of The Hierophant (Live In London 2024)

11. The Cinema Show (Live In London 2024)

12. Aisle Of Plenty (Live In London 2024)

CD 2

1. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (Live In London 2024)

2. Fly On A Windshield (Live In London 2024)

3. Broadway Melody Of 1974 (Live In London 2024)

4. Hairless Heart (Live In London 2024)

5. Carpet Crawlers (Live In London 2024)

6. The Chamber Of 32 Doors (Live In London 2024)

7. Lilywhite Lilith (Live In London 2024)

8. The Lamia (Live In London 2024)

9. It (Live In London 2024)

10. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight (Live In London 2024)

11. Firth Of Fifth (Live In London 2024)

12. Los Endos (Live In London 2024)

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.