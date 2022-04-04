"Prince and The Revolution: Live" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Prince and The Revolution: Live" am 03.06.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Live-Konzert der Purple Rain Tour vom 30.03.1985 wird als 3 Disc-Set mit Blu-ray Disc und 2 CDs veröffentlicht.
Für die Blu-ray Disc wurden die originalen Multitrack Audio-Master neu in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Stereo abgemischt. Das Tonmaterial wurde erst kürzlich entdeckt nachdem es über drei Jahrzehnte im "Paisley Park"-Heimstudio von Prince archiviert war.
Parallel zum Blu-ray/CD-Set erscheint "Prince and The Revolution: Live" auch als 3 LP-Set.
Prince and the Revolution Live
Tracklist
CD 1
Let's Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore
Let's Pretend We're Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
CD 2
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby, I'm a Star
Purple Rain
Blu-ray Disc (region free)
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain
