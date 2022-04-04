News

"Prince and The Revolution: Live" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Prince and The Revolution: Live" am 03.06.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Live-Konzert der Purple Rain Tour vom 30.03.1985 wird als 3 Disc-Set mit Blu-ray Disc und 2 CDs veröffentlicht.

Für die Blu-ray Disc wurden die originalen Multitrack Audio-Master neu in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Stereo abgemischt. Das Tonmaterial wurde erst kürzlich entdeckt nachdem es über drei Jahrzehnte im "Paisley Park"-Heimstudio von Prince archiviert war.

Parallel zum Blu-ray/CD-Set erscheint "Prince and The Revolution: Live" auch als 3 LP-Set.

bereits erhältlich:

Prince and the Revolution Live

Tracklist

CD 1

Let's Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Yankee Doodle

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore

Let's Pretend We're Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

CD 2

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby, I'm a Star

Purple Rain

Blu-ray Disc (region free)

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain

