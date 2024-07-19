News
Paramount veröffentlicht "Knuckles" als Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook
19.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht die erste Staffel von "Knuckles" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die erste Staffel des "Sonic the Hedgehog"-Serien-Spinoffs vom Streaming-Dienst Paramount+ erscheint am 12.09.2024 auf Blu-ray Disc und wird bei Amazon als Steelbook erhältlich sein. "Knuckles" wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos- und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Making of-Featurettes und Outtakes geplant.
- Knuckles - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Knuckles - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.