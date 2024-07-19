News

Paramount veröffentlicht "Knuckles" als Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook

19.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Paramount veröffentlicht die erste Staffel von "Knuckles" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die erste Staffel des "Sonic the Hedgehog"-Serien-Spinoffs vom Streaming-Dienst Paramount+ erscheint am 12.09.2024 auf Blu-ray Disc und wird bei Amazon als Steelbook erhältlich sein. "Knuckles" wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos- und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Making of-Featurettes und Outtakes geplant.

