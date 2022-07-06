News

Paramount: "Star Trek: Der Film - Director's Edition" und weitere "Star Trek"-Kinofilme auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Paramount veröffentlicht "Star Trek: Der Film" als "Director's Edition" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Nachdem die ersten vier Star Trek-Kinofilme bereits seit letztem Jahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich sind, erscheint auch die 2001 von Regisseur Robert Wise überarbeitete Fassung von "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" im September 2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Im Rahmen der Restauration wurde auch ein HDR-Mastering mit Dolby Vision sowie ein neuer englischer Dolby Atmos-Soundtrack produziert. Auch die Special Effects wurden neu in Ultra HD erstellt und außerdem wurde neues Bonus-Material produziert, welches auf einer Bonus Blu-ray Disc zu finden sein wird.

In den USA erscheint die Ultra HD Blu-ray am 06.09.2022. Dort soll der Film auch in einem "Limited-Edition Collector’s Set" mit "Director’s Edition", Kinofassung und der fürs Fernsehen 1983 produzierten "Special Longer Version" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen, die erstmals im Widescreen-Format präsentiert wird.

Zeitgleich soll auch die "Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection" mit allen sechs "Star Trek"-Kinofilmen der ursprünglichen "Raumschiff Enterprise"-Crew auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen - inklusive der bislang noch nicht in 4K erhältlichen Filme "Star Trek V: Am Rande des Universums" und "Star Trek VI: Das unentdeckte Land". Der sechste Teil enthält auch den "Director's Cut". Alle Ultra HD Blu-rays unterstützen HDR10 und Dolby Vision. Alle sechs "Star Trek"-Kinofilme sollen auch einzeln auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen.

Der VÖ-Termin in Deutschland für die "Star Trek" Ultra HD Blu-rays ist noch nicht bekannt.

Star Trek - Der Film Director's Edition Bonus-Material (Englisch)

Ultra HD Blu-ray:

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!

Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins​

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda​

Blu-ray Disc:

The Human Adventure—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life—NEW!

Preparing the Future – How the remastering began

A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise

Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships

Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos

V’ger - The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist

Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects

A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future

The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

Deleted Scenes — NEW!

Effects Tests — NEW!

Costume Tests — NEW!

Computer Display Graphics — NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.