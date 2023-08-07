News

Neuer "Ich bin Groot - Staffel 2"-Trailer zum "Guardians of the Galaxy" Spin Off online

07.08.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Marvel hat einen neuen Trailer zur zweiten Staffel von "Ich bin Groot" (I Am Groot) veröffentlicht:

Die zweite Staffel über den hölzernen und einsilbigen Mitkämpfer der "Guardians of the Galaxy" mit sechs neuen Folgen soll ab dem 06.09.2023 bei Disney+ zu sehen sein.

Genau einen Monat später veröffentlicht Disney im Oktober "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc.

