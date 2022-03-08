"Moonfall" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Leonine veröffentlicht Roland Emmerichs "Moonfall" am 27.05.2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Zur Ausstattung wurden jetzt einige Details präzisiert.
So soll sowohl die Ultra HD Blu-ray als auch die Blu-ray Disc mit einer deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur ausgestattet sein. Ursprünglich war die Blu-ray Disc noch mit DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton angekündigt worden.
Als Bonus-Material sind Interviews und Featurettes geplant.
Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Moonfall" wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Das 4K-Steelbook wird exklusiv bei Amazon angeboten.
