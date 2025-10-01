News

Michael Ende-Neuverfilmung "Momo" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Constantin Film veröffentlicht "Momo" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Neuverfilmung des Fantasy-Romans von Michael Ende läuft ab dem 02.10.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich im Frühjahr 2026 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD 5.1-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc.

Bereits am am 10.10.2025 erscheint "Die Unendliche Geschichte" noch einmal als Birnenblatt 4K-Sonderedition im Mediabook und als "Piece of Art Box".

