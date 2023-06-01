News

"Knock at the Cabin" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

01.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

M. Night Shyamalans "Knock at the Cabin" ist ab sofort auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray im Handel erhältlich. Der Geisel-Thriller mit Dave Bautista wird auf beiden Blu-ray-Formaten mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix präsentiert.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted Scenes sowie das "Chowblaster Infomercial" mit M. Night Shyamalan dabei. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Die "Knock at the Cabin" Blu-ray Disc ist auch als Steelbook erhältlich.

