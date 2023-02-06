News

"Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

06.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Rought Trade veröffentlicht im April "Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP.  Die im August 2022 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance von der Tournee zum aktuellen Studio-Album "Time Clocks" aus dem "Red Rocks Amphitheatre" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc + CD, DVD + CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit drei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten.

"Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" soll ab dem 14.04.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

CD

  1. Notches
  2. The Heart That Never Waits
  3. Curtain Call
  4. Mind's Eye
  5. Questions and Answers
  6. The Loyal Kind
  7. Known Unknowns
  8. Time Clocks
  9. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
  10. Evil Mama

Blu-ray/DVD

  1. Notches
  2. The Heart That Never Waits
  3. Curtain Call
  4. Mind's Eye
  5. Questions and Answers
  6. The Loyal Kind
  7. Known Unknowns
  8. Time Clocks
  9. Evil Mama
  10. Midnight Blues
  11. I Didn't Think She Should Do It
  12. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
  13. Mountain Time

Bonus Features

  1. Dust Bowl
  2. Band Intros
  3. The Ballad of John Henry

