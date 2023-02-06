News
"Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP
06.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Rought Trade veröffentlicht im April "Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die im August 2022 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance von der Tournee zum aktuellen Studio-Album "Time Clocks" aus dem "Red Rocks Amphitheatre" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc + CD, DVD + CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit drei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten.
"Joe Bonamassa - Tales of Time" soll ab dem 14.04.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
CD
- Notches
- The Heart That Never Waits
- Curtain Call
- Mind's Eye
- Questions and Answers
- The Loyal Kind
- Known Unknowns
- Time Clocks
- Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
- Evil Mama
Blu-ray/DVD
- Notches
- The Heart That Never Waits
- Curtain Call
- Mind's Eye
- Questions and Answers
- The Loyal Kind
- Known Unknowns
- Time Clocks
- Evil Mama
- Midnight Blues
- I Didn't Think She Should Do It
- Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
- Mountain Time
Bonus Features
- Dust Bowl
- Band Intros
- The Ballad of John Henry
