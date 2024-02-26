News

"Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" im Mai auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Mascot veröffentlicht im Mai "Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die im August 2023 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance erscheint als Blu-ray Disc + CD, DVD + CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten.

"Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" soll ab dem 17.05.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

CD Track Listing:

When One Door Opens Overture

Curtain Call

Self-Inflicted Wounds

No Good Place For The Lonely

Ball Peen Hammer

The Last Matador Of Bayonne

Prisoner

If Heartaches Were Nickels

The Ballad Of John Henry

Twenty-Four Hour Blues

Sloe Gin

Blu-ray Track Listing:

Running (Intro)

When One Door Opens Overture

Curtain Call

Self-Inflicted Wounds

No Good Place For The Lonely

Ball Peen Hammer

The Last Matador Of Bayonne

Prisoner

If Heartaches Were Nickels

The Ballad Of John Henry

Twenty-Four Hour Blues

Sloe Gin

Grecian Urn (Credits)

