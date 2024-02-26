"Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" im Mai auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Mascot veröffentlicht im Mai "Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die im August 2023 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance erscheint als Blu-ray Disc + CD, DVD + CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten.
"Joe Bonamassa: Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" soll ab dem 17.05.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.
CD Track Listing:
When One Door Opens Overture
Curtain Call
Self-Inflicted Wounds
No Good Place For The Lonely
Ball Peen Hammer
The Last Matador Of Bayonne
Prisoner
If Heartaches Were Nickels
The Ballad Of John Henry
Twenty-Four Hour Blues
Sloe Gin
Blu-ray Track Listing:
Running (Intro)
When One Door Opens Overture
Curtain Call
Self-Inflicted Wounds
No Good Place For The Lonely
Ball Peen Hammer
The Last Matador Of Bayonne
Prisoner
If Heartaches Were Nickels
The Ballad Of John Henry
Twenty-Four Hour Blues
Sloe Gin
Grecian Urn (Credits)
