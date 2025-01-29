News
"Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Boxset
30.01.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Rhino veröffentlicht "Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" am 28.03.2025 als CD und LP-Boxset. Die Compilation enthält die folgenden Fleetwood Mac-Alben auf fünf CDs bzw. sechs "Clear Vinyl"-Schallplatten:
- Fleetwood Mac (1975)
- Rumours (1977)
- Tusk (1979)
- Mirage (1982)
- Tango In the Night (1987)
Im Frühjahr erscheinen außerdem von MFSL die Alben "Mirage" und "Tango in the Night" als SACD & Vinyl-Sondereditionen.
