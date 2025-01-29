News

"Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Boxset

30.01.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Rhino veröffentlicht "Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" am 28.03.2025 als CD und LP-Boxset. Die Compilation enthält die folgenden Fleetwood Mac-Alben auf fünf CDs bzw. sechs "Clear Vinyl"-Schallplatten:

  • Fleetwood Mac (1975)
  • Rumours (1977)
  • Tusk (1979)
  • Mirage (1982)
  • Tango In the Night (1987)

Im Frühjahr erscheinen außerdem von MFSL die Alben "Mirage" und "Tango in the Night" als SACD & Vinyl-Sondereditionen.

