"Fist of the Warrior" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Fist of the Warrior" (Striking Rescue) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das chinesische Martial Arts-Abenteuer mit Tony Jaa erscheint am 24.04.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und einfache Blu-ray Disc. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit englischem und deutschem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet und bieten als Bonus-Material Trailer und Short Clips.

