News
"Fist of the Warrior" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
10.04.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Fist of the Warrior" (Striking Rescue) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das chinesische Martial Arts-Abenteuer mit Tony Jaa erscheint am 24.04.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und einfache Blu-ray Disc. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit englischem und deutschem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet und bieten als Bonus-Material Trailer und Short Clips.
- Fist of the Warrior - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Fist of the Warrior [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Fist of the Warrior - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Fist of the Warrior [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.