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"Fight Club" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
07.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht "Fight Club" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. David Finchers Action-Drama aus dem Jahr 1999 mit Brad Pitt, Edward Norton und Helena Bonham Carter erscheint am 29.05.2026 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Audio-Kommentare und zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant.
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