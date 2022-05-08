"Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD, LP und als "Super Deluxe Edition"
Reprise Records veröffentlicht im Juni "Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die 1995 auf dem US-Sender PBS ausgestrahlte Musik-Dokumentation wurde in 4K remastert und enthält u.a. zahlreiche Live-Aufnahmen, die neben der Blu-ray Disc parallel auch auf CD und LP veröffentlicht werden.
Neben den einzelnen Veröffentlichungen erscheint zusätzlich eine "Super Deluxe Edition", die neben der Blu-ray Disc, LP und CD noch eine weitere CD mit zusätzlichen Bonus-Tracks sowie ein Hardcover-Buch mit verschiedenen Erinnerungsstücken enthält.
"Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" soll ab dem 24.06.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
Blues All Day Long
Standin’ Round Crying
Forty-Four <p> It Hurts Me Too
Early In The Morning
Five Long Years
Crossroads
Malted Milk Blues
Motherless Child
How Long Blues
Reconsider Baby
Sinner’s Prayer
Every Day I Have The Blues
Crosscut Saw
Someday After A While
Have You Ever Loved A Woman
I’m Tore Down
Groaning The Blues
T’Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness
Driftin” (Bonus Track)
