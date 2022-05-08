News

"Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD, LP und als "Super Deluxe Edition"

Reprise Records veröffentlicht im Juni "Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die 1995 auf dem US-Sender PBS ausgestrahlte Musik-Dokumentation wurde in 4K remastert und enthält u.a. zahlreiche Live-Aufnahmen, die neben der Blu-ray Disc parallel auch auf CD und LP veröffentlicht werden.

Neben den einzelnen Veröffentlichungen erscheint zusätzlich eine "Super Deluxe Edition", die neben der Blu-ray Disc, LP und CD noch eine weitere CD mit zusätzlichen Bonus-Tracks sowie ein Hardcover-Buch mit verschiedenen Erinnerungsstücken enthält.

"Eric Clapton: Nothing But The Blues" soll ab dem 24.06.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting

Blues All Day Long

Standin’ Round Crying

Forty-Four <p> It Hurts Me Too

Early In The Morning

Five Long Years

Crossroads

Malted Milk Blues

Motherless Child

How Long Blues

Reconsider Baby

Sinner’s Prayer

Every Day I Have The Blues

Crosscut Saw

Someday After A While

Have You Ever Loved A Woman

I’m Tore Down

Groaning The Blues

T’Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness

Driftin” (Bonus Track)

