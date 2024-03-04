News
"Dune: Part Two" Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar
04.03.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
"Dune: Part Two" ist ab sofort bei Amazon als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook vorbestellbar.
Denis Villeneuves zweiter Teil der Neuverflimung des Science Fiction-Klassikers "Der Wüstenplanet" von Frank Herbert läuft seit dem 29.02.2024 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint voraussichtlich im Mai/Juni auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc.
