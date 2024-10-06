News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
06.10.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Exklusives Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- Civil War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers 7-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Limbo [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Appartement [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy's - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop 2 - wattiertes Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Damaged [Blu-ray]
- Golda - Israels Eiserne Lady [Blu-ray]
- Air America [Blu-ray]
- Walking Tall - Die Trilogie [Blu-ray]
- The Score - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rosemary's Baby - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sleepy Hollow - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
exklusiv im Plaion Shop:
Musik:
- Peter Maffay: We Love Rock'n'Roll (Leipzig-Live-2024) [Blu-ray]
- Peter Maffay: We Love Rock'n'Roll (Leipzig-Live-2024) [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]
- Peter Maffay: We Love Rock'n'Roll (Leipzig-Live-2024) [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]
- Peter Maffay: We Love Rock'n'Roll (Leipzig-Live-2024) [CD]
- Peter Maffay: We Love Rock'n'Roll (Leipzig-Live-2024) [LP]
- Def Leppard: One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023 [Blu-ray/CD]
- Def Leppard: One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023 [DVD/CD]
- Def Leppard: One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023 [CD]
- Def Leppard: One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023 [LP]
- Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection [CD/Blu-ray]
- Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection [CD]
- Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Deadpool [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Wolverine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine [Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice 2 Movie Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Twisters - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Terminator - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Black & Chrome Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Max 5 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out [Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
