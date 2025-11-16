News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
16.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Nobody 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Osiris [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Osiris [Blu-ray]
- Die Rosenschlacht [Blu-ray]
- Snowpiercer - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Forbidden Floor - The Home [Blu-ray]
- Nirvana - Die Zukunft ist ein Spiel - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Simon & Simon - Die komplette restaurierte Serie [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Breakdown - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Casino - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Def Leppard: Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Def Leppard: Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield [Blu-ray/CD]
- Def Leppard: Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield [CD]
- Def Leppard: Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield [LP]
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [CD]
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [LP]
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [CD]
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [LP]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
