Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
07.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [Blu-ray]
- The Ugly Stepsister - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ugly Stepsister [Blu-ray]
- Nobody - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Dark Knight Trilogy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Verdammt, die Zombies kommen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Tribute von Panem (5 Filme Limited Collection) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Tribute von Panem (5 Filme Limited Collection) [Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Abigail [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mickey 17 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Himmel über Berlin [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Phil Collins: No Jacket Required - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray]
- Phil Collins: No Jacket Required [4 LP]
- Foreigner: 4 Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- Foreigner: 4 2025 Remix [LP]
- Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982 [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Gift - Die dunkle Gabe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond: Sean Connery 6-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
