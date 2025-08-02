News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
03.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marvel: Thunderbolts [Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection
- Der Meister und Margarita - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Meister und Margarita [Blu-ray]
- Anora - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anora - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- V/H/S/ Beyond [Blu-ray]
- Zurück vom River Kwai Cover A [Blu-ray]
- Zurück vom River Kwai Cover B [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- James Bond: Sean Connery 6-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Teaser" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Skull" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [Blu-ray]
- Der phönizische Meisterstreich [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der phönizische Meisterstreich [Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [Blu-ray]
- Warfare [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Warfare [Blu-ray]
- The Assessment - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
