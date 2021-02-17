Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
Die Disney+ Neuheiten im März
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
STAR Originals
FREITAG, 5. MÄRZ
+ NEUSTART: Black Narcissus – Staffel 1, alle Episoden
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 4
FREITAG, 12. MÄRZ
+ NEUSTART: Love in the Time of Corona – Staffel 1, alle Episoden
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 5
FREITAG, 19. MÄRZ
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 6
FREITAG, 26. MÄRZ
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode
+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 7
STAR Katalog-Titel
5. März
+ Air Force One – 1997
+ Amelia
+ Arizona Junior
+ Baskets – Staffeln 1-3 - exklusiv auf Disney+
+ Der Tag des Falken
+ Devil’s Due – Teufelsbrut
+ Four Falls of Buffalo (ESPN)
+ The Catch – Staffeln 1+2 - exklusiv auf Disney+
12. März
+ Anatomie einer Entführung
+ Die Hand an der Wiege
+ I hate Christian Laettner (ESPN)
+ In America
+ Nur noch 60 Sekunden
+ Quantico – Staffel 1-3
+ Quills - Macht der Besessenheit
19. März
+ Atlanta Medical – Staffeln 1-3
+ Die Geschwister Savage
+ Ich glaube, ich liebe meine Frau
+ Of Miracles and Men (ESPN)
+ One Hour Photo
+ (Traum)Job gesucht
+ Wächter des Tages – Dnevnoi Dozor
26. März
+ Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 1
+ Hot Chick - Verrückte Hühner
+ Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
+ My Name is Earl – Staffel 1-4
+ Pony Excess (ESPN)
+ Sideways
+ Teufelskind Joshua
+ The Beach
Disney+ Originals
FREITAG, 5. MÄRZ
+ WandaVision - Staffel 1, Episode 9 (Marvel)
FREITAG, 12. MÄRZ
+ NEUSTART: Raum für Ideen (National Geographic)
FREITAG, 19. MÄRZ
+ NEUSTART: Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)
FREITAG, 26. MÄRZ
+ NEUSTART: Mighty Ducks: Gamechanger – Staffel 1, Episode 1 (Disney)
+ Inside Pixar – neue Folgen (Pixar)
Disney+ Katalog-Titel
5. März
+ Marvel's Behind the Mask (Marvel)
12. März
+ Dr. Ks tierische Notaufnahme – Staffel 1-5 (National Geographic)
+ Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Disney)
19. März
+ Bluey – Staffel 1 (Disney)
+ Die Wilden Kerle – Teil 6 (Disney)
26. März
+ Gnomeo und Julia (Disney)