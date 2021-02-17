News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

Die Disney+ Neuheiten im März

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals

FREITAG, 5. MÄRZ

+ NEUSTART: Black Narcissus – Staffel 1, alle Episoden

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 4

FREITAG, 12. MÄRZ

+ NEUSTART: Love in the Time of Corona – Staffel 1, alle Episoden

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 5

FREITAG, 19. MÄRZ

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 6

FREITAG, 26. MÄRZ

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode

+ Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 7

STAR Katalog-Titel

5. März

+ Air Force One – 1997

+ Amelia

+ Arizona Junior

+ Baskets – Staffeln 1-3 - exklusiv auf Disney+

+ Der Tag des Falken

+ Devil’s Due – Teufelsbrut

+ Four Falls of Buffalo (ESPN)

+ The Catch – Staffeln 1+2 - exklusiv auf Disney+

12. März

+ Anatomie einer Entführung

+ Die Hand an der Wiege

+ I hate Christian Laettner (ESPN)

+ In America

+ Nur noch 60 Sekunden

+ Quantico – Staffel 1-3

+ Quills - Macht der Besessenheit

19. März

+ Atlanta Medical – Staffeln 1-3

+ Die Geschwister Savage

+ Ich glaube, ich liebe meine Frau

+ Of Miracles and Men (ESPN)

+ One Hour Photo

+ (Traum)Job gesucht

+ Wächter des Tages – Dnevnoi Dozor

26. März

+ Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 1

+ Hot Chick - Verrückte Hühner

+ Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

+ My Name is Earl – Staffel 1-4

+ Pony Excess (ESPN)

+ Sideways

+ Teufelskind Joshua

+ The Beach

Disney+ Originals

FREITAG, 5. MÄRZ

+ WandaVision - Staffel 1, Episode 9 (Marvel)

FREITAG, 12. MÄRZ

+ NEUSTART: Raum für Ideen (National Geographic)

FREITAG, 19. MÄRZ

+ NEUSTART: Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)

FREITAG, 26. MÄRZ

+ NEUSTART: Mighty Ducks: Gamechanger – Staffel 1, Episode 1 (Disney)

+ Inside Pixar – neue Folgen (Pixar)

Disney+ Katalog-Titel



5. März

+ Marvel's Behind the Mask (Marvel)

12. März

+ Dr. Ks tierische Notaufnahme – Staffel 1-5 (National Geographic)

+ Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Disney)

19. März

+ Bluey – Staffel 1 (Disney)

+ Die Wilden Kerle – Teil 6 (Disney)

26. März

+ Gnomeo und Julia (Disney)

www.disneyplus.com