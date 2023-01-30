News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
30.01.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
