Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

30.01.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Der Herr der Ringe: Extended Edition Trilogie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

