News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
14.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Minority Report - Steelbook
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Einer flog über das Kuckucksnest - Steelbook
- Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Steelbook
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [Blu-ray]
