Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

14.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Minority Report - Steelbook
  2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
  3. Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook
  4. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  5. Einer flog über das Kuckucksnest - Steelbook
  6. Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
  7. Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook
  8. Zurück in die Zukunft - Steelbook
  9. Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook
  10. Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

