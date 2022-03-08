News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
09.03.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- The King's Man - The Beginning - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The King's Man - The Beginning [Blu-ray]
- Kingsman 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- House of Gucci [Blu-ray] (in 4K & Dolby Vision bei Apple)
- West Side Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- West Side Story [Blu-ray]
- West Side Story - Limited Collector's Edition [Blu-ray]
- Basic Instinct [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Howling [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das unbesiegbare Schwert - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Emmanuelle - Das erotische Vermächtnis mit Sylvia Kristel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- My Son [Blu-ray]
- Der Baader Meinhof Komplex - Langfassung [Blu-ray]
- John Williams - The Berlin Concert [Blu-ray]
- Charmed - Zauberhafte Hexen - Gesamtbox [Blu-ray]
- Suicide Kings [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Der Pate Trilogie Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate 3 Movie Collection - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Green Mile - Unique Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flucht aus L.A. [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shooter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The King's Man - The Beginning - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lamb - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Days of Being Wild [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hunter Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The 355 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Annette [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
